Plea against Jubilee Hills Housing Society rejected

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society, the Telangana High Court, on Friday, upheld the proceedings issued by the registrar of cooperative societies that the sitting members of society’s executive committee can contest the election for two consecutive terms. The court rejected the petitioner’s plea to declare the impugned proceedings illegal and contrary to bylaws of the society.

Justice T Amarnath Goud passed this interim order in the petition filed by B Ravindranath, a society member, with a plea to set aside the impugned proceedings staying implementation of Rule 22-A of the society’s bylaws. Telangana Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao contended that the petition was not maintainable as notification was issued for the election to the society on March 21.

Senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for Jubilee Hills Society, submitted that the registrar had issued the proceedings in accordance with law. In fact, the election process is at an advanced stage, he noted.

Meanwhile, petitioner’s counsel Hemendranath Reddy said that they were not challenging the election process, but only the proceedings which were issued prior to the election notification. After hearing both sides, the judge rejected the petitioner’s plea by taking into consideration the AAG’s submission that the court cannot intervene after issuance of election notification.