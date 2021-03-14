STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Second wave? Telangana sees highest single-day spike in 58 days

Telangana records 216 fresh cases of Covid-19, two deaths on Friday.

Published: 14th March 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The  State recorded its highest daily count of Covid-19 cases in the last two months with 216 fresh cases on Friday. This is the highest number of cases reported in Telangana in the last 58 days. The spike was witnessed in the densely populated GHMC region, sparking fear of the beginning of a second wave. Nearly 52 cases were reported from here. Warangal (11), Adilabad (10)and Karimnagar (11) also reported high caseload compared to the last few weeks.

The number of active cases in the State has now increased to 1,918, with two deaths reported on Friday. Covid testing, however, continued to be below 50,000 with only 34,482 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
Despite the increase in number of cases, Covid containment zones, which were once a norm, have not been established yet. Meanwhile, cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, where cases are rising, have set up containments zones in urban pockets, buildings and approach roads to contain the spread.

“There are barely two to three cases per PHC, and each of them are from different areas. Only 14 cases are being reported in a population of 5 lakh. Unless we have about 10-15 cases from a specific area, it is difficult to set up containment zones,” said an official from the Central Zone. Another official explained that they were using the approach of conducting tests via mobile vans in areas where cases are more.

“We are testing for the virus in markets and public areas. Contact tracing is also something we are focusing on,” added an official from the West Zone.Meanwhile, Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir urged the State government to take additional measures to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Telangana Second wave
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp