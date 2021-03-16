STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Under-reporting? Private labs in Telangana skip registrations for Covid tests

Patients made to sign undertaking stating they are fine with info not being uploaded to site.

Published: 16th March 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

A senior citizen gets vaccinated at a private hospital in Hyderabad | VINAY MADAPU

A senior citizen gets vaccinated at a private hospital in Hyderabad | VINAY MADAPU

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Are private labs testing Covid- 19 samples without intimating the government, thereby leading to a scenario where there is under-reporting of cases and tests? Express has learnt that certain labs in the city are testing individuals without registering them on the official ‘Covid- 19 Monitoring System’ of the Telangana Health Department by making them sign undertaking that in case of any untoward incident they would not be held responsible.

The undertaking labs are making patients sign incase the servers are down - stating that the result will not be uploaded on state government portal.

Express has accessed one such undertaking signed by a patient at a lab in Moosapet on Sunday. “We understand that on this date due to some technical error, S-ID was not generated for Covid RTPCR sample. We herewith give full consent to the lab to go ahead and collect the sample. We understand the lab would not be able to upload this report on the Telangana Covid portal,” says the one-page undertaking.

The lab then assigns its own registration number to the patient and produces its own personal report. As per the Covid-19 Monitoring system’s lab user manual’, “In case of walk-in/samples collected by the lab is not registered, results can not be uploaded.” It is likely that a result of this several Covid-19 positive cases are not getting reflected in the daily bulletins issued by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private labs COVID- 19 Telangana
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp