STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana groundnut farmer ends life over mounting debts due to crop losses

Kummari Narsimhulu (67) was found hanging in a cattle shed in his field on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Published: 17th March 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Crop losses and increasing burden of debts forced a groundnut farmer to end his life in Doultabad mandal of Vikarabad district. Kummari Narsimhulu (67) was found hanging in a cattle shed in his field on Wednesday morning, the police said.

N Vishwajan, sub-inspector Doultabad, said a case has been registered and further investigation is on.

According to police, Narsimhulu belongs to Kowdeed village of Doulthabad and owns around two acres of agricultural land in the village. He cultivated groundnut in the land, but the recent crop was damaged, leaving him with huge losses.

Moreover, he had borrowed huge amounts of money from different people in the village and invested in the crop. In addition to the crop losses, the burden of debts was also troubling him, as he could not pay the interest on time.

Since the crop losses, he used to often think about the debts. His three sons tried to console him and assured that they would repay the debts. However, he remained upset. On Tuesday night, he along with his younger son K Bheemappa went to the field for the night watch.

On Wednesday morning, Bheemappa woke up but could not find his father. He searched for him and found him hanging from the ceiling rod in the cattle shed.

Police suspect Narsimhulu took the extreme step upset over the crop losses and burden of debts. Based on a complaint from Bheemappa, police initiated a probe.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Vikarabad
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp