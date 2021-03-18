Telangana High Court rejects apology, summons Sangareddy Additional Collector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the deliberate violation of court orders by the Sangareddy Additional Collector, Revenue Divisional Officer and the Tahsildar concerned, the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, directed them to appear before on April 7, in a contempt case. The Court rejected the apologies offered by the government counsel, on behalf of the said officials, describing it as a backup plan and not genuine.

A division bench of the Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in appeals filed by Additional Collector G Veera Reddy, RDO S Sreenu and Tahsildar U Ramadevi against the order of a single judge, who sentenced them to two months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each in a contempt case for not implementing the court’s orders in a petition filed by EJ David. He sought direction to the authorities to register five acres of land at Kandi Chimnapur in Sangareddy district and to issue pattadar passbook.