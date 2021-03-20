Fishing rights: Telangana government told to iron out issues in two weeks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday told the Chief Secretary to convene a joint meeting with the Commissioners of Panchayat Raj and Fisheries, apart from other officers concerned, to resolve the dispute on fishing rights within two weeks as the fishing season ends by June.

There have been issues over the rights to fish tanks in territorial jurisdiction and the rights of gram panchayats to fish tanks in the State.

Justice T Amarnath Goud passed the interim order in a batch of petitions filed by various fishermen cooperative societies and gram panchayats of various districts on the issue of leasing out fishing rights in minor irrigation tanks and other tanks vested with it.

According to the petitioners' counsels, the litigation cropped up in view of the bifurcation of gram panchayats. To put a quietus, the court felt the need of a joint meeting of the officers to resolve the dispute at the earliest. The judge posted the matter to March 31.