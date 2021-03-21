STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Independent candidate Teenmaar Mallanna packs a feisty punch, nearly upsets TRS applecart

The result being that Teenmaar Mallanna made TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy sweat it out.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Teenmaar Mallanna

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Teenmaar Mallanna, an Independent candidate has taken the ruling and Opposition parties by surprise by putting up a tough fight in almost every round of ballot counting in the Biennial Graduate Election for Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates’ MLC constituency.Although his name has appeared in 39th place in the ballot paper, thousands of voters marked him as their first preference. The result being that Teenmaar Mallanna made TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy sweat it out.

Chinthapandu Naveen (39), who is popular by his sobriquet Teenmaar Mallanna, is known for his ferocious attacks against the incumbent government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his web-based news portal, which has 9.2 lakh subscribers on YouTube. Naveen rose to fame with a popular television news show presenting news in colloquial language and in a satirical format in which he used to disguise himself as an old man.

With the aim to win the Graduate MLC election, Teenmaar Mallanna started his campaign six months back. He embarked on a tour throughout the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates’ constituency on a padayatra, and emphasised the failures of the State government.

In the previous election for the same Graduates’ segment, Teenmaar Mallanna had contested on Congress ticket and stood third position by securing 13,033 first priority votes against the total polled votes of 1,49,718. Six years down the line, he has won the trust of over 1 lakh Graduate voters.Interestingly, Mallanna has even pipped Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram to the third position.Many of his supporters and political observers feel that Mallanna could have easily won the election, if there were no other popular contestants like Prof Kondandaram, Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, Rani Rudrama.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teenmaar Mallanna TRS Telangana mlc elections
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp