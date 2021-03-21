Telangana Energy Minister Jagadish rules out hike in power tariff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday ruled out the possibility of increasing the power tariff. Replying to a question in the State Legislative Council, the Minister said there was no proposal to increase the power tariff in the State. He said Covid-19 had imposed an additional burden of Rs 4,000 crore on the power sector.

Rs 50 cr in Budget for veggies

Replying to MLC Seri Subash Reddy in the Council, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said farmers in the State were raising vegetables in 2.73 lakh acres and their total production was 24.99 lakh tonnes. He said that Rs 50 crore was allocated in the Budget for vegetable cultivation in the State.