Amid COVID-19 spike, Telangana govt shuts down educational institutions in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to close educational institutions in the state from Wednesday due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced this in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

She said that several states had already closed educational institutions. She, however, added that medical colleges would continue to function normally.

She said the government decided to close educational institutions temporarily keeping in mind the health concerns of students and parents.



The Education Minister said online classes would continue as usual following the closure of educational institutions.