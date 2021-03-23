Jobless youth protest rise in retirement age for Telangana government employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The announcement of increase in the retirement age of State government employees to 61 years by the Telangana government on Monday has angered the unemployed youth who have been waiting for recruitment for vacant posts.

Soon after the announcement, members of Telangana Students' and Unemployed JAC held a protest and raised slogans against the State government, and burnt a poster of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in front of the Arts College in Osmania University.

JAC chairman K Manavatha Roy said, "The Telangana government must immediately withdraw the increase in the retirement age of its employees, as it will hurt the job prospects of many unemployed and educated youth in the State who have been waiting since long for government jobs."

Roy further said, "The Chief Minister says that he had promised to hike the retirement age of State government employees. But he had also promised to fill up all vacancies in all government departments. He had also promised financial assistance to the unemployed youth. What happened to those promises?"