Rayalaseema irrigation project is 'nonsensical': Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Andhra Pradesh government's proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project as "nonsensical", Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday declared that Telangana would fight the illegal project by all means.

In his reply to the debate on Appropriation Bill 2021 in the Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the State government would not compromise on State’s interests when it comes to river waters. "I had suggested to the AP government to utilise the Godavari waters for the parched lands of both the States as the water availability in Krishna river is less. It did not heed my advice and continuing its old habits," Rao said.

The CM said that the National Green Tribunal issued stay orders on the Rayalaseema project. "We have already lodged a complaint with the Central government against the project. We will not leave it there. We will not compromise on waters. We will fight it out. We are taking all measures. If necessary, all our MLAs will go to Delhi and stage a sit-in there. We will not forego our rights in river waters. Telangana is an autonomous State now and we will not forego our rights," he said.

Alleging that the Andhra Pradesh government was proceeding against the rules on Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), he declared that the State would by all means take its just share of 15.9 tmcft in RDS.