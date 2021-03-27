STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rayalaseema irrigation project is 'nonsensical': Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

In his reply to the debate on Appropriation Bill 2021 in the Assembly on Friday, the CM said that the State government would not compromise on State’s interests when it comes to river waters.

Published: 27th March 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Andhra Pradesh government's proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project as "nonsensical", Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday declared that Telangana would fight the illegal project by all means.

In his reply to the debate on Appropriation Bill 2021 in the Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the State government would not compromise on State’s interests when it comes to river waters. "I had suggested to the AP government to utilise the Godavari waters for the parched lands of both the States as the water availability in Krishna river is less. It did not heed my advice and continuing its old habits," Rao said.

The CM said that the National Green Tribunal issued stay orders on the Rayalaseema project. "We have already lodged a complaint with the Central government against the project. We will not leave it there. We will not compromise on waters. We will fight it out. We are taking all measures. If necessary, all our MLAs will go to Delhi and stage a sit-in there. We will not forego our rights in river waters. Telangana is an autonomous State now and we will not forego our rights," he said. 

Alleging that the Andhra Pradesh government was proceeding against the rules on Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), he declared that the State would by all means take its just share of 15.9 tmcft in RDS. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project Andhra Pradesh government Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp