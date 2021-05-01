STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sorghum ryots suffer as govt yet to purchase crop

Since the crop require only less irrigation water and can give good results, while even its waste is useful in feeding cattle, more and more ryots have been coming forward to take up sorghum cultivati

Published: 01st May 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: At a time when farmers cultivating various crops are struggling to make both ends meet, owing to the resurgence of Covid cases and the restrictions in place, the State government, which is supposed to be a lifeline for the ryots, has not even begun purchasing sorghum from the growers, leaving them in dire straits. Since the government, which used to buy sorghum from farmers every year via Markfed, is yet to begin the procurement process, scores of ryots who cultivated the crop during Yasingi are left in the lurch.

Since the crop require only less irrigation water and can give good results, while even its waste is useful in feeding cattle, more and more ryots have been coming forward to take up sorghum cultivation. According to sources, the farmers in the district utilised about 33,000 acres to grow the crop this year and managed to get an yield of 10 to 12 quintals per acre.

However, since the authorities concerned have not yet begun the procurement processes, the ryots are a worried lot and since private traders purchase the crop for about `500 less than the support price of `2,620 per quintal, the ryots are certain that they might incur major losses this year. Speaking to Express, a farmer named A Rajeshwar said that private traders are making the best use of this situation by purchasing crop from the ryots for a very less price.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sorghum sorghum farmers Telangana government Telangana farmers
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp