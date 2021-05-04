Air Force plane airlifts tankers from Telangana to Odisha for oxygen supply

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Telangana received its first Oxygen Express carrying 124.26 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid oxygen, the State made other arrangements to get an additional supply of oxygen, amidst reports of shortage of oxygen supply.

An Air Force aircraft carrying empty tankers that collectively have a capacity to carry 40 to 50 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen was sent to Odisha to procure the supply on Monday. The airlifted tankers will reach Angul in Odisha, where they will be filled, following which they will return to Hyderabad by road in the coming days.

Acting on a war footing, the government has airlifted tankers to Odisha for the second time in the last fortnight. The tankers have been provided by the State transport department. Transport Commissioner MRM Rao and other officials are monitoring the arrival of oxygen tankers through a tracking system.