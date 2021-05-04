Covid surge: Forest department to rush 1000 tonnes of firewood to crematoriums in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation has decided to provide 1,000 tonnes of forest wood to the cremation grounds located in Hyderabad and other towns in the state to help them overcome a shortage caused by the brutal second wave of Covid-19.

The Forest Development Corporation chairman V Pratap Reddy said on Tuesday that the 1000 tonnes of forest wood will be supplied free of cost to cremation grounds.

After selling the wood to the paper mills, the Corporation will be left with 1,000 tonnes of wood and this will be provided to the cremation grounds, Pratap Reddy explained.

ALSO READ | As dead bodies pile up, firewood for pyre runs out in Karnataka

There were reports that due to an increase in the number of deaths, the cremation grounds were facing an acute shortage of firewood, he said. The cost of 1,000 tonnes of wood will be around Rs 20 lakh.

Forest Development Corporation vice chairman G Chandrasekhar Reddy said that 3,500 tones of forest wood was available in Rangareddy division, 4,000 tonnes of wood was available in Khammam, Sattupalli, Aswaraopet and Bhadrachalam forest divisions. In Macherial and Kagaznagar 860 tonnes, and in Warangal division 200 tonnes forest wood was available.

Those, who want wood for performing the last rites of their relatives can contact the local municipal officials, the vice chairman said.

The Truck Owners Association too came forward to transport the wood to various locations in the state, Chandrasekhara Reddy said.

