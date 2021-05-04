STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid surge: Forest department to rush 1000 tonnes of firewood to crematoriums in Telangana

After selling the wood to the paper mills, the Corporation will be left with 1,000 tonnes of wood and this will be provided to the cremation grounds.

Published: 04th May 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pyres of Covid and suspected Covid victims burn endlessly at the ESI cremation ground, where around 30 to 40 bodies are being cremated on a daily basis (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Pyres of Covid and suspected Covid victims burn endlessly at the ESI cremation ground, where around 30 to 40 bodies are being cremated on a daily basis. ( File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation has decided to provide 1,000 tonnes of forest wood to the cremation grounds located in Hyderabad and other towns in the state to help them overcome a shortage caused by the brutal second wave of Covid-19. 

The Forest Development Corporation chairman V Pratap Reddy said on Tuesday that the 1000 tonnes of forest wood will be supplied free of cost to cremation grounds.

After selling the wood to the paper mills, the Corporation will be left with 1,000 tonnes of wood and this will be provided to the cremation grounds, Pratap Reddy explained. 

ALSO READ | As dead bodies pile up, firewood for pyre runs out in Karnataka

There were reports that due to an increase in the number of deaths, the cremation grounds were facing an acute shortage of firewood, he said. The cost of 1,000 tonnes of wood will be around Rs 20 lakh.

Forest Development Corporation vice chairman G Chandrasekhar Reddy said that 3,500 tones of forest wood was available in Rangareddy division, 4,000 tonnes of wood was available in Khammam, Sattupalli, Aswaraopet and Bhadrachalam forest divisions. In Macherial and Kagaznagar 860 tonnes, and in Warangal division 200 tonnes forest wood was available.  

Those, who want wood for performing the last rites of their relatives can contact the local municipal officials, the vice chairman said. 

The Truck Owners Association too came forward to transport the wood to various locations in the state, Chandrasekhara Reddy said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID cremations firewood forest wood Coronavirus COVID19 covid cremations in telangana
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp