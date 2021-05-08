STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Threat exists to four per cent Muslim quota in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Congress leader

The Congress leader expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s reported remarks that States could not decide the BCs list.

Published: 08th May 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir of the Congress has said that there is a threat to the continuance of the 4 per cent Muslim quota in jobs and education sector in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and that the State governments must take immediate legal measures to protect the same.

Addressing a press conference through Facebook on Friday, Shabbir Ali said that the recent judgment of the Supreme Court scrapping the Maratha reservation came as a big shock for many. 

“This judgment clearly means that Telangana could not enhance the quota of Muslims and STs to 12 per cent as it violates the 50 per cent ceiling. Therefore, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao must stop fooling Muslims and STs on the promise of 12 per cent quota as it is practically and legally impossible,” he said.

The Congress leader expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s reported remarks that States could not decide the BCs list. He said this was an issue of serious concern as it might affect the 4 per cent Muslim quota, which is being implemented through the BC-E list.

