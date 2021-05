By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for SC Development and Welfare Koppula Eshwar was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Sunday after developing mild symptoms for Covid-19.

The Minister has requested all of those who have come in close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, according to the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare department, there are 68,462 active cases in the state as on Saturday.