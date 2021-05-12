Hard-hit Telangana citizens say fuel hike is last straw

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens are feeling the pinch of sky-rocketing fuel prices again. Amidst the pandemic, when the economic slump has already affected people, the recent price hike is touching a new high. On Tuesday, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs 95.31/litre and Rs 87.87/litre, in the State. Calling it a ‘highway robbery’, residents and members of several associates, including auto, cab drivers and gig workers are demanding a relaxation in the fuel price hike.

“While there is no increase in sales and salaries of a common man, the medical bill in every household is increasing. If the fuel price increases, we will be also forced to pay more for transport and other commodities,” asks 47-year-old T Mahesh, who works in the IT sector. “In no time, the fuel price will reach `100/litre which is a lot for a middle-class person,” says Vivek Goud.

Demanding a rollback, Shaik Salauddin, chairperson Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Association says, “Lakhs of auto and cab workers are suffering because they do not have work. If the fuel prices are not reduced, then we demand that Ola and Uber provide some relief to drivers.”

Telangana Petrol Pump Association chairperson, Rajiv Amaram says, “Due to the lockdown, the fuel demand is likely to go down and the price will too.”