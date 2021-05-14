STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Give us Covid vaccines, we’ll jab all of Telangana in 45 days: KTR

The Telangana government can vaccinate its entire population of four crore within 45 days, but the problem is the lack of availability of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Published: 14th May 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government can vaccinate its entire population of four crore within 45 days, but the problem is the lack of availability of the Covid-19 vaccine. “We have the capacity to vaccinate more than nine lakh people per day. The problem is availability of vaccine which is the major challenge,” said KT Rama Rao, IT and Industries Minister and also Chairman of the State Level Task Force Committee on Covid-19.  

Rama Rao accepted suggestions and answered questions of the Twitterati in an interactive session on Covid-19 on Thursday.  The Minister opined that ideally, 70 per cent of the population should be vaccinated, to break the chain. “Of the 2.9 crore adult population, we need to vaccinate 1.9 crore people. Since it’s a two-dose vaccine, we need 3.8 crore doses. It’s a demand and supply challenge,” Rama Rao said. 

According to the Minister, of the total 45-plus population of 92.24 lakh, so far 45.37 lakh people have been vaccinated with first dose. The second dose has been administered to more than 10.3 lakh people so far.

More vaccines for India? 

On importing vaccines, Rama Rao said that “none of the US vaccines is currently allowed for use in India. I have heard from some sources that they may be allowed soon. When that happens, we can definitely procure.” 

“Whatever is allowed by Drug Controller General of India is what we can procure. So far only three vaccines are available — Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik. Hopefully Pfizer and Moderna will be allowed. By August, I am hearing that, another Indian vaccine may also be available from BE,” Rama Rao said. As clinical trials began for Covaxin on children also, Rama Rao said hopefully vaccine could be administered to kids between 5-18 also.Rama Rao further stated that they were in discussions with all three vaccine makers — Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Dr Reddy Labs — and would procure as much as they could.

TS better than other States, asserts KTR

The IT Minister said that Telangana was performing better than all other States. He said that the government will take the issue of junior doctors and nurses to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. On his encounter with Covid-19, Rama Rao advised people to follow the advice of medical experts (not WhatsApp experts). 

Stay strong mentally; plan ahead for post Covid-19, stop watching news channels and stop reading unnecessary WhatsApp/Facebook posts. Exercise as much as you can and even do walking if you can. Do not self-medicate.

Rama Rao said: “I had seven consecutive days of low to high grade fever followed by an infection of lungs. As I am a diabetic, controlling blood sugar and hypertension was also a challenge. But I just followed the instructions and while I feel weak now, am almost back to normal”. 
The TRS working president also said that he would donate plasma soon. 

PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH COVID
“I had seven consecutive days of low to high grade fever followed by an infection of lungs. As I am a diabetic, controlling blood sugar and BP was also a challenge. But I just followed the instructions and while I feel weak now, am almost back to normal,” said the IT Minister

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Covid vaccine COVID 19 second covid wave KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp