Telangana seeks time to submit views on National Electricity Policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials from TS Transco have requested the Ministry of Power (MoP) for 10 days time to furnish their views on the draft National Electricity Policy (NEP). The MoP has been eliciting the views of stakeholders on the draft NEP. As part of this, MoP joint secretary Ghanshyam Prasad consulted State governments and UTs on Friday. On behalf of TS, the Transco Joint Managing Director (Finance, Commercial and HRD) also attended the meeting from Hyderabad. However, when contacted, TS Transco and Gennco Chairman Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao said that he was unaware of the meeting.

According to sources, TS officials want the MoP joint secretary to give them 10 days time to furnish the views of the State on the policy. They informed the MoP that the TS government has not yet taken any decision on the draft NEP. Once the State government takes a decision, it will be conveyed to the MoP, the officials told the MoP joint secretary. In all probability, the State may oppose the draft NEP proposal to fix meters to agriculture pump sets.