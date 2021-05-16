65-year-old man dies while waiting to get tested for Covid-19 in Telangana

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old man collapsed and died at the Government Community Health Centre here on Saturday, while waiting in a queue for his turn to undergo Covid-19 test.

The deceased person has been identified as Mamidi Rajamallu, who belonged to Tummenala village in Dharmapuri mandal.

According to sources, Rajamallu had been suffering from fever for the past ten days, though he tested negative for the virus a few days ago.

However, since the symptoms did not subside, Rajamallu decided to undergo another test and reached the Government Community Health Centre on Saturday.While waiting in the queue, he suddenly collapsed and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, it took the hospital staffers for quite some time to pack the victim’s body in PPE kit, as a result of which Rajamallu’s body remained on the floor for quite some time.

In the meantime, pointing out that another person had recently collapsed at the hospital while waiting in queue for getting tested, the local residents demanded that the hospital authorities improve facilities at the clinic.