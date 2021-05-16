Covid-19 test a must for international passengers upon arrival at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upon arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, international passengers will have to undergo a Covid-19 test, even if he or she has a negative test report from their country of origin, say airport officials. The authorities at the airport maintain that despite a majority of passengers carrying a negative Covid-19 test report. Passengers who were hopeful for a clear exit from the airport upon arrival were caught offguard, when asked to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test.

Meanwhile, several passengers cried foul that they had to shell out a hefty amount upon arrival despite being tested in the past two to three days. Several passengers pointed out that the Union Government guidelines clearly state that a negative report from the country of origin, carried out in the last 72 hours was valid.

“I arrived at Hyderabad Airport along with my family. We had been tested in the last two days in Oman and were hopeful of exit with ease. But, despite having a negative report, my entire family had to undergo tests and we had to shell out Rs 7,500 for RT-PCR tests. I had already spent around Rs 24,000 equivalent in Oman for tests. We also faced trouble upon arrival as even I didn’t have Indian currency to pay for the tests,” lamented Abul Ala Faisal, an expat working in Oman’s Health Ministry. Some others who arrived in recent days from other Gulf nations were of the same opinion.

“I had undergone a test before boarding from Qatar. But, on arrival, I had to undertake it once again, which I don’t think was necessary,” said a Warangal native, on condition of anonymity. Airport authorities have clarified that given the intensity of the second wave, this was made mandatory.

“The tests were made mandatory as an extra precautionary measure to control Covid. There are no exceptions in countries of origin and everyone arriving should undergo a test, even if they produce a report of the test taken within 72 hours from boarding. One of the reasons is that flights may carry the virus,” said an official source. While the Airport Health officials failed to respond to calls on queries regarding any fresh local guidelines.