STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid-19 test a must for international passengers upon arrival at Hyderabad airport

Several passengers pointed out that the Union Government guidelines clearly state that a negative report from the country of origin, carried out in the last 72 hours was valid. 

Published: 16th May 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upon arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, international passengers will have to undergo a Covid-19 test, even if he or she has a negative test report from their country of origin, say airport officials. The authorities at the airport maintain that despite a majority of passengers carrying a negative Covid-19 test report. Passengers who were hopeful for a clear exit from the airport upon arrival were caught offguard, when asked to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test.

Meanwhile, several passengers cried foul that they had to shell out a hefty amount upon arrival despite being tested in the past two to three days. Several passengers pointed out that the Union Government guidelines clearly state that a negative report from the country of origin, carried out in the last 72 hours was valid. 

“I arrived at Hyderabad Airport along with my family. We had been tested in the last two days in Oman and were hopeful of exit with ease. But, despite having a negative report, my entire family had to undergo tests and we had to shell out Rs 7,500 for RT-PCR tests. I had already spent around Rs 24,000 equivalent in Oman for tests. We also faced trouble upon arrival as even I didn’t have Indian currency to pay for the tests,” lamented Abul Ala Faisal, an expat working in Oman’s Health Ministry. Some others who arrived in recent days from other Gulf nations were of the same opinion. 

“I had undergone a test before boarding from Qatar. But, on arrival, I had to undertake it once again, which I don’t think was necessary,” said a Warangal native, on condition of anonymity. Airport authorities have clarified that given the intensity of the second wave, this was made mandatory. 

“The tests were made mandatory as an extra precautionary measure to control Covid. There are no exceptions in countries of origin and everyone arriving should undergo a test, even if they produce a report of the test taken within 72 hours from boarding. One of the reasons is that flights may carry the virus,” said an official source. While the Airport Health officials failed to respond to calls on queries regarding any fresh local guidelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp