Greenko donates 200 oxygen concentrators to Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renewable energy firm Greenko donated 200 oxygen concentrators to the Telangana government on Sunday. The concentrators reached Hyderabad on a special flight from China and were handed over to the government in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The cargo plane landed in Hyderabad with 200 large medical-grade oxygen concentrators with 10 litres per minute capacity. KT Rama Rao said that the State government is taking all the steps to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In Hyderabad, we are providing Covid-19 treatment to the patients coming from neighbouring States. Telangana is in a better position compared to other States when it comes to the availability of oxygen and medicines,” he said. He thanked the Centre for increasing the supply of oxygen, Remdesivir vials and vaccines.

Anil Chalamalasetty, MD and CEO, Greenko group, informed that the first batch of the five oxygen concentrators was sent for Hyderabad, while four cargo planes carrying about 1,000 oxygen concentrators, in the next five days, will also land in Bengaluru and New Delhi.