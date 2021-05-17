STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Greenko donates 200 oxygen concentrators to Telangana government

The cargo plane landed in Hyderabad with 200 large medical-grade oxygen concentrators with 10 litres per minute capacity.

Published: 17th May 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, receives the oxygen concentrators donated by Greenko at the Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, receives the oxygen concentrators donated by Greenko at the Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renewable energy firm Greenko donated 200 oxygen concentrators to the Telangana government on Sunday. The concentrators reached Hyderabad on a special flight from China and were handed over to the government in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The cargo plane landed in Hyderabad with 200 large medical-grade oxygen concentrators with 10 litres per minute capacity. KT Rama Rao said that the State government is taking all the steps to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“In Hyderabad, we are providing Covid-19 treatment to the patients coming from neighbouring States. Telangana is in a better position compared to other States when it comes to the availability of oxygen and medicines,” he said. He thanked the Centre for increasing the supply of oxygen, Remdesivir vials and vaccines.

Anil Chalamalasetty, MD and CEO, Greenko group, informed that the first batch of the five oxygen concentrators was sent for Hyderabad, while four cargo planes carrying about 1,000 oxygen concentrators, in the next five days, will also land in Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Greenko Greenko renewable energy firm
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp