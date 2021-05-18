STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana reports dip in power demand since May 12

Demand for power was 160 million units before the imposition of lockdown, and it has reduced to 137 million units per day now.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:27 AM

Electricity, Power
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The demand for power has reduced after the 10-day lockdown was imposed in the State. While the demand for power was 160 million units, before the imposition of lockdown, it has reduced to 137 million units per day now. 

“The demand for power has gone down in the State, though we have been providing uninterrupted power to all the hospitals across Telangana,” TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao told reporters, on Monday.

The CMD said that power was being supplied to all the government and private hospitals from two sub-stations, so that there would be no interruption. Two oxygen production plants and 30 refilling stations too would be provided two lines for uninterrupted supply, he added.

Meanwhile, he also informed the media that they have taken the demand of vaccination for electricity employees to the notice of the State government and added that it has responded positively to the same.

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said 113 government hospitals, which are treating Covid-19 patients and administering vaccines, and 1,053 private hospitals would be provided alternative power supply. Two separate lines would be laid for this, he added.

He also said that the bill collection centres would function from 6 am to 10 am daily. Reddy added that power staff were working in three shifts to ensure uninterrupted power was supplied to all the hospitals.

Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee urged the TS Genco and Transco CMD to provide immediate vaccination to all the electricity employees an artisans on a priority basis.

Drop of 23 mn units

