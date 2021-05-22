Phase 3 trials for new Covid drug Molnupiravir begin at Yashoda Hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based Yashoda Hospitals will hold clinical trials for a new Covid-19 drug - Molnupiravir. The trials are being done in association with Natco Pharma, who received DCGI approval for conducting Phase 3 clinical trials for oral administration of Molnupiravir capsules for patients with mild and moderate Covid symptoms.

According to officials, the clinical trials will entail Covid patient volunteers to take the 400 mg tablets twice a day without being admitted in the hospital since it is a OPD (out-patient department) based clinical trial. They will also have regular interactions with their physicians on Day 5, Day 10 and Day 15 for their follow-up cycle at the hospital.

Molnupiravir is an investigational, orally bioavailable form of a potent ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of Covid-19. Speaking about the trials, Dr Lingaiah Amidalya, Medical Director, Yashoda Hospitals, said, “We hope that the trial is a success and proves itself to be a game changer. If patients can be treated with Molnupiravir in the mild stage of the disease, the transmission of Covid can be controlled and further worsening of the disease can be prevented at a large scale. Thus, the disease burden on the healthcare system could well be reduced.”