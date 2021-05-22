STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stressed by second wave of Covid, many dial Police helpline in Telangana

Psychological counselling helplines, started either by the police and city activists, are constantly buzzing as the new wave has taken a toll on the mental health of people.

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Covid Testing (Image for representation)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought along with it multiple fears — contracting the virus yourself, near and dear ones getting affected, the ever-increasing death toll and a teetering health infrastructure. This has resulted in all-time high levels of stress and anxiety among people. “Hope you are safe”, is usually the first message people greet each other with these days.

Psychological counselling helplines, started either by the police and city activists, are constantly buzzing as the new wave has taken a toll on the mental health of people. Rachikonda police’s Psycho-Social Helpline received around 206 calls from May 10 to May 20. The helpline was launched last year soon after the pandemic broke and was restarted on May 10 as the Covid cases began to climb. 

Rachakonda police say there has been a multiple increase in calls from people seeking mental help as compared to the last wave. Around 14 counsellors are currently offering advice through the helpline. “People are anxious about different reasons. Some are scared about their parents and children getting infected. Others, especially women, talk about challenges of working from home. Closure of schools and universities are also adding to the worries of many students,” says Dr Anitha Are, psychologist working for Rachakonda police.

Krishna Mohan, another counsellor from the Rachakonda’s psycho-social counselling helpline, says, “Now, even the black fungus infection is a cause of concern. Those in leadership positions at government offices and private companies are calling in to get help with their mental health issues as they are receiving many SOS alerts, which are adding to their stress.”

Young & old at sea in dealing with stress

Mental health counsellors from other associations in the city, including those from the Telangana Psychologists Association, and the Hyderabad Psychologists Association, also echo the view that the second wave has led to increased stress among people. 

Kids feel trapped at home
Dr Aliya Parveen, a member of the Telangana Psychologists Association, says many young people are calling on their helpline to seek help. “As schools and colleges have been shut for more than a year, students feel almost trapped at home. No physical contact with their friends and a lack of physical activities is affecting them.

Loneliness among the elderly 
Dr Aliya said that many elderly citizens, who have not left their homes for months or met their friends and families, are feeling lonelier. “As the mortality rate is also high among elderly people, many are scared of getting infected. Amidst all these issues, it is very important that we look after not just physical health but mental health as well,” she says.

