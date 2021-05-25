AIG Hospitals chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy becomes first Indian to win Rudolf Schindler Award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Padma Bhushan awardee Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, who is also the chairman of AIG Hospitals, has won the highest honour from the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) -- the Rudolf V Schindler Award.

Dr Nageshwar Reddy is the first Indian to receive this award, which is named after Dr Schindler, who is conside red the father of gastroscopy.

“ASGE’s highest honor is given to a member, who has accompaniments in endoscopic research, teaching and service to the field of GI Endoscopy, and exemplifies the standards and traditions of Dr Schindler,” said Dr Klaus Mergener, president of ASGE. He further said that Dr Nageshwar Reddy is one of the first doctors to promote endoscopy in India, and has led the initiative of educating numerous endoscopsists all over the world.

Speaking on the occasion, the AIG Hospitals chairman said, “This award is a testament to all the endoscopists worldwide -- even from developing nations -- that hard work and dedication are recognised by the society, irrespective of where they work. With this honour, I dedicate myself to the education and promotion of quality endoscopy. ”

Pr evious ly, Dr Nageshwar Reddy had received several recognitions -- the Master Endoscopist Award from ASGE in 2009, ASGE International Leadership Award in 2011 and Fellow of American College of Gastroenterology in 2012.