Former Kothagudem MLA Chekuri Kasaiah passes away

 Former Kothagudem MLA Chekuri Kasaiah died while undergoing treatment for cancer in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Published: 26th May 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Former Kothagudem MLA Chekuri Kasaiah died while undergoing treatment for cancer in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was 88. Born in 1933 at Takkellapadu village in Madhira Taluk of Khammam district, he started his career as a teacher. 

He was elected as an MLA from Kothagudem twice, first from the Congress in 1972 and second from the Janata Party in 1978. He also worked as the chairman of the Zilla Parishad for erstwhile Khammam district from 1987 to 1992.

Kasaiah had been suffering from cancer for the past few years and was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. He started the Gurudakshina Foundation in Khammam a few years ago. Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, in his condolence message, said that Kasaiah adopted the Gandhian ideology. Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, and other paid tribute to Kasaiah. 

