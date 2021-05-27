Telangana minister KT Rama Rao urges Centre to allow more COVID vaccine companies into India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Chairman of the State-Level Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urged the Central government to allow more vaccine manufacturing companies into the country. He said vaccine doses were lying idle because of lack of demand or non-consumption in several countries like Canada and US.

Rama Rao inaugurated a 100-bed COVID-19 facility of Project Ashray at HiTec City on Wednesday. The facility has been set up by United Way Hyderabad and others. Rama Rao said the State had a capacity to administer one million vaccine doses per day and could complete the vaccination for entire population in 45 days.

"But the demand and supply situation is very bad. The Central government should step up and allow more vaccine manufacturing companies into the country, who can give us as much supply as possible in the shortest possible time," he said and suggested Pfizer, Moderna and other vaccines.

Rama Rao said they were yet to check the response for the global tenders for the vaccines floated by the State government. "But the States cannot have their own strategies. They cannot work in isolation. This is the time to show the Team India spirit. The Centre and States should work together," he said.

'MAY EXIT SOCIAL MEDIA ON TWITTER BAN'

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is very active on Twitter platform, on Wednesday said that he would exit the social media, if the Twitter is banned. A netizen asked Rama Rao on Twitter: "Sir If @Twitter gets banned, which social platform will you choose? #JustAsking." Rama Rao replied: "I may just exit social media if that happens."