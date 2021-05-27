STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao urges Centre to allow more COVID vaccine companies into India

Rama Rao inaugurated a 100-bed COVID-19 facility of Project Ashray at HiTec City on Wednesday which has been set up by United Way Hyderabad and others.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Chairman of the State-Level Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urged the Central government to allow more vaccine manufacturing companies into the country. He said vaccine doses were lying idle because of lack of demand or non-consumption in several countries like Canada and US.

Rama Rao inaugurated a 100-bed COVID-19 facility of Project Ashray at HiTec City on Wednesday. The facility has been set up by United Way Hyderabad and others. Rama Rao said the State had a capacity to administer one million vaccine doses per day and could complete the vaccination for entire population in 45 days.

"But the demand and supply situation is very bad. The Central government should step up and allow more vaccine manufacturing companies into the country, who can give us as much supply as possible in the shortest possible time," he said and suggested Pfizer, Moderna and other vaccines.

Rama Rao said they were yet to check the response for the global tenders for the vaccines floated by the State government. "But the States cannot have their own strategies. They cannot work in isolation. This is the time to show the Team India spirit. The Centre and States should work together," he said.

'MAY EXIT SOCIAL MEDIA ON TWITTER BAN'

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is very active on Twitter platform, on Wednesday said that he would exit the social media, if the Twitter is banned. A netizen asked Rama Rao on Twitter: "Sir If @Twitter gets banned, which social platform will you choose? #JustAsking." Rama Rao replied: "I may just exit social media if that happens."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus KT Rama Rao COVID vaccine Project Ashray
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp