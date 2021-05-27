STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana transport department launches 'T APP Folio' mobile app

Transport Commissioner MRM Rao on Wednesday informed that the idea was to provide contact-less, convenient and transparent services to all.

Published: 27th May 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Transport Department will now provide 'Anywhere Anytime Online Services'through T App Folio Mobile App. Citizens can access various services from their smart mobile phones and need not visit the Transport or RTA offices.

The Transport Commissioner MRM Rao, on Wednesday, informed that the idea was to provide contact-less, convenient and transparent services to all. The app was launched keeping in mind the pandemic and the current lockdown in the State.

Citizens are requested to download T App Folio mobile app and avail 17 'Anywhere Anytime Online' services from the comfort of their homes, he said. "Couple of more services are under development, which will be introduced after proper testing," informed Rao. 

Citizens can visit the link

https://tgtransport.net/TGCFSTONLINE/T_APP_FOLIO_APPLICANT_APP_GUIDE.pdf, for user guide. For further information please visit Transport Department portal: https://www.transport.telangana.gov.in

