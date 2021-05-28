14-year-old employed at TRS leader’s house gets pregnant, case registered under POCSO Act

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a shocking incident, a minor girl working at a TRS public representative’s house in Raikal mandal got pregnant. The incident came to light on Thursday after the Child Development Protection Officer of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) filed a complaint against the public representative’s driver. ICDS officials conducted raids at the said leader’s house on Wednesday.

The girl, who is 14 years old, has been moved to a rescue home and is receiving adequate medical attention. Based on the ICDS’ complaint, Raikal police registered a case under the POCSO Act. Interestingly, the authorities have not filed a case under the Child Labour Act, even though the minor was working as a maid at the leader’s house.

They justified their action citing that she was doing non-hazardous labour. As per the Juvenile Justice Act, any minor (girl or boy) made to work should be considered as subjected to hazardous labour, legal experts told Express.