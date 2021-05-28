Covishield for high-risk groups in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to administer Covishield vaccine to high risk groups, which will commence on Friday.

At a teleconference on Thursday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the district Collectors to strictly follow the line list and limit vaccination to the categories decided by the government.

Collectors were asked to ensure administration of only Covishield vaccine to these categories.

Somesh later visited ENT Hospital where he interacted with patients and reviewed the surgeries and treatment being given to black fungus patients.

He said that ENT Hospital, Koti, had been identified as the nodal hospital for black fungus treatment with 250 beds with sufficient facilities.