Three Maoists arrested, explosives seized in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a major hunt, the Manuguru police arrested three Maoists and seized explosive materials from their possession. According to Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt, the arrested persons have been identified as Savalam Pojja alias Bhimaiah, 24, hailing from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, Sode Seetaiah alias Mahender, 26, a resident of Pega village in Andhra Pradesh, and Kunja Jogaiah alias Appa Rao, 28, belonging to Surakunta village in Andhra Pradesh.

During checks, the officials also seized 10 gelatin sticks, three detonators, four Nippo batteries and some electric wire. Speaking to the media, the SP said that the three Maoists were apprehended while the Manuguru police officials were carrying out vehicl e checks near the Hanuman temple. The three arrested persons were travelling in a swift car.

During interrogation, the three admitted that they work for the banned outfit. They also told the cops that they currently work for Dandakaranya South Baster team commander Kurasam Gangaiah, as he has been hospitalised due to Covid-19 since the last four days. When the police contacted the hospital and enquired, the authorities informed that Kurasam Gangaiah died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the officials, while questioning these three persons, learnt that several top Maoist leaders like Sowbrai, Rajesh, Nandu and Sagar have contracted the virus. The Superintendent of Police once again appealed to the Maoist leaders suffering from Covid to immediately join the mainstream to get proper treatment.