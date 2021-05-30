Gangula asks washermen, barbers to apply for free power

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar urged washermen and barbers to apply online for free power up to 250 units/month online, before June 30. In a press statement here on Saturday, the BC Welfare Minister said that around two lakh washermen and 70 barbers would benefit from the State government’s free power supply scheme.

The Minister urged them to submit their applications on www.tsobmms.cgg.gov.in. The free power scheme is applicable to salons, Dhobhi Ghats and laundries. The Minister asked them not to trust middlemen, and apply directly on the government portal. He said that the government would deposit the subsidy amount in their bank accounts.