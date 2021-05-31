Telangana extends lockdown for 10 more days, relaxation until 2 pm for shoppers, check full details here

R Pridhvi Raj By

HYDERABAD: In what has come as a relief to the people, the State Cabinet which met here on Sunday increased the lockdown relaxation hours while extending the lockdown itself for 10 more days from Monday.The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, extended relaxation hours, which are now from 6 am to 10 am, by three more hours, up to 1 pm, and allowed an additional hour till 2 pm for people who are outside to purchase essentials to return home without any difficulty.The Cabinet, after assessing the results the lockdown had yielded, increased relaxation hours but decided that the lockdown from 2 pm to 6 am the following morning should be enforced strictly so that gains made so far are not squandered.

Cash cows exempted

The Cabinet, by another decision, allowed the Stamps & Registration and Transport Departments to resume working. It means that property registrations as well as registrations of motor vehicles could be done now. As both the departments are cash cows for the State government, the exemption is understood to have been given to them. The working of the two departments would be in consonance with the lockdown and Covid-19 protocols.After officials revealed that the incidence of Covid-19 was on the wane, the Cabinet asked them to concentrate on certain towns where the infection rate was high.

These towns are Khammam, Madhira, Sattupalli, Alampur, Narayanpet, Makthal, Nagarjunasagar, Kodad, and Huzurabad. The Cabinet wanted them to visit the towns and take measures to arrest the spread of the infection. As there is an apprehension that a third wave might succeed the second wave, the officials were instructed to prepare plans in advance.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to set up new medical colleges at Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mahabubabad and Kothagudem, and also to start nursing colleges affiliated to them. In Warangal, a multi superspeciality hospital will come up at the land where the jail stands now.

The inmates of the jail should immediately be sent to other jails and the land should be handed over to the Medical and Health Department. A new jail would be constructed at Mamunuru with all modern facilities. The Cabinet asked the officials to prepare a proposal for the new jail.

Other Key Decisions

From June 15 to 25, Rythu Bandhu amounts to be credited to the farmers’ accounts for the Kharif season

The process to sell government lands, and lands and houses under the Housing Board to be started to shore up State government’s revenues

Letter to be written to the Prime Minister to ensure that the Central government procures the total paddy produced in the State, and not just part of it, as red gram has demand in the market

Telangana State formation day to be celebrated low key on June 2

Seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides to be made available to the farmers for the ensuing Kharif season

Agriculture, Home and Intelligence Departments to launch a crackdown on dealers of spurious seeds

For giving a fillip to the food processing industry, nine to 10 clusters to be identified and land to be earmarked for food processing zones

Facilitate the establishment of more rice mills in the wake of an increase in food grain production

Metro Rail timings revised

In view of the further extension of lockdown in the State, the timings of Hyderabad Metro Rail services have been rescheduled. The Metro will start its first train from respective terminal stations at 7 am, while the last train will start at 11.45 am and end at the respective terminating stations by 12.45 pm

TSRTC to increase services

With the State government increasing the relaxation hours on Sunday, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to double its services. Currently the number of services is around 10 to 15 per cent, which may go up to 30 per cent in view of the latest decision by the government, said sources

Vax allowed for students going abroad

The Cabinet, by another decision, allowed vaccination to the students who want to go abroad for higher studies. Basing on the admission documents the students have, they should be given priority in vaccination. The Cabinet asked the officials to prepare guidelines to enable vaccination to such students. The Cabinet okayed the proposal to continue reservations for BCs by another 10 years. A proposal to rename Necklace Road in Hyderabad as PV Narasimha Rao Marg has been approved on the occasion of the conclusion of his birth centenary celebrations

Registrations to resume

