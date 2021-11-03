STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre will monitor SEZ, says senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy

Justice Shameem Akthar of the TS High Court, on Tuesday, continued hearing the batch of quash petitions pertaining to illegal assets case against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Shameem Akthar of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, continued hearing the batch of quash petitions pertaining to illegal assets case against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On behalf of the Hetero Director Srinivas Reddy, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy informed the court that Mahabubnagar SEZ is formed under SEZ Act. The Centre will monitor it, if any illegality is found action will be taken, he said.

