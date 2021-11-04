STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Urban flooding leads to psychological trauma among Hyderabad residents: Study

The study further states that when a disaster strikes, some may recover and some may not, and so the disaster alone is not capable of producing a long-term impact.

Published: 04th November 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Urban flooding, which has now become an annual affair, is drastically affecting the mental health of Hyderabadis

Urban flooding, which has now become an annual affair, is drastically affecting the mental health of Hyderabadis

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urban flooding, which has now become an annual affair, is drastically affecting the mental health of Hyderabadis while people from vulnerable socio-economic backgrounds are struggling to recover from the traumatic experience. A new research by JNU’s Centre for Study of Regional Development (CSRD) titled, “A study to assess the effect of socio-economic vulnerability to urban flooding and self efficacy of mental health at Hyderabad city”, quantifies this psychological trauma. 

The study, the findings of which were published in the National Institute of Disaster Management Journal on Health Adaptation to Climate Change, analysed 221 individuals from Domalguda, Chaderghat and Malakpet, which are prone to frequent floods, and calculated their mental health score and also their vulnerability and self-efficacy scores.

For measuring their mental health, the Self Reporting Questionnaire (SRQ) by WHO was used to find the level of stress and emotional problems and it was scored out of 20, with higher the score implying poorer mental health. The research found the average mental health SRQ at 6.15 and the highest SRQ score put at 18 by individuals, indicating very poor mental health.

The study also calculated the individual’s socio-economic vulnerability, by assigning a weight to each variable like the type of house, cleanliness in locality, distance to medical facility, education levels, any chronic illness and income. In this aspect too, higher score was indicative of higher vulnerability with a score of 1 implying highest vulnerability. The analysis of sample group found an average vulnerability score of 0.40 with highest score being 0.70. 

The research said: “The relationship between mental health and socioeconomic vulnerability was significantly positive. Socio-economically vulnerable populations to floods are more susceptible to  mental health issues.” While the mental health was poorer in socio-economic vulnerable individuals, the general sense of ability to handle these daily struggles and stressful events was also low. To prove this, the research used a scale between 10 to 40 for the sample size to mark their self-efficacy and higher score implied better ability to do so. The average score on this scale was 30.83. 

The study further states that when a disaster strikes, some may recover and some may not, and so the disaster alone is not capable of producing a long-term impact. But the other stress of socio-economic conditions adds to the mental toll.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad urban flooding urban flooding Hyderabad
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp