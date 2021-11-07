STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai

The FTCCI delegation will have interactive meetings with other chambers and trade promotion organisations with an aim to promote bilateral trade and investments.

Published: 07th November 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

FICCI

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State is set to showcase its business strength at the Expo 2020 Dubai during the Telangana week from November 7 to 11. A business delegation led by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) with the State government and Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) will participate at the expo. 

The members of the delegation will be meeting diplomats from the consulate office, leadership teams from the UAE Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry besides a B2B meeting with members of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC). The delegation will also be part of the India-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) business meet and India-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia meet.

“The government of India has set up an ambitious target of $400 billion exports for the Financial year of 2021-22 and the FTCCI aims at facilitating and supporting the ecosystem. The governments, all across the world, have captured the flourishing startup community and we are of the opinion that there could be huge synergies going forward,” said FTCCI president Bhasker Reddy, who is also leading the 15-member delegation. 

The FTCCI delegation will have interactive meetings with other chambers and trade promotion organisations with an aim to promote bilateral trade and investments. The expo commenced on October 1 and will continue till March 31, 2022. The Indian Pavilion is built on a plot of 4,614 sq metres with a display area of about 10,000 sq metres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Expo 2020 Dubai Telangana FICCI
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp