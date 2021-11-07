Telangana to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State is set to showcase its business strength at the Expo 2020 Dubai during the Telangana week from November 7 to 11. A business delegation led by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) with the State government and Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) will participate at the expo.

The members of the delegation will be meeting diplomats from the consulate office, leadership teams from the UAE Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry besides a B2B meeting with members of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC). The delegation will also be part of the India-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) business meet and India-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia meet.

“The government of India has set up an ambitious target of $400 billion exports for the Financial year of 2021-22 and the FTCCI aims at facilitating and supporting the ecosystem. The governments, all across the world, have captured the flourishing startup community and we are of the opinion that there could be huge synergies going forward,” said FTCCI president Bhasker Reddy, who is also leading the 15-member delegation.

The FTCCI delegation will have interactive meetings with other chambers and trade promotion organisations with an aim to promote bilateral trade and investments. The expo commenced on October 1 and will continue till March 31, 2022. The Indian Pavilion is built on a plot of 4,614 sq metres with a display area of about 10,000 sq metres.