Telangana braces for power tariff hike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Discoms preparing proposals to increase electricity tariff, the people of Telangana are likely to face Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore burden. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy held a meeting with officials of TS Transco, Genco and Discoms here on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, who reported for duty after two-and-a-half months leave, also attended the meeting.

According to sources, the aggregate revenue requirements (ARRs) and tariff proposals would be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing the subsidy component from the State government. As there is an election code till the second week of December, the filing of ARR would be delayed beyond November. It is mandatory for the Discoms to submit ARRs to Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) in November. However, the Discoms may take time to submit the ARRs due to the election code, sources added.

During a meeting held in September held by the Chief Minister, the Energy Minister proposed to hike the power tariff as the power sector suffered losses due to the pandemic. There has been no hike in power tariff in the State for the last five years.