Huzurabad win is just a teaser, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender tells TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, on Wednesday, declared that his victory in the Huzurabad byelection was just the beginning and that the saffron flag would reign supreme in any election held in Telangana in the future.After paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at the memorial at Gun Park memorial on Wednesday, he was sworn in al MLA for the seventh time in the presence of Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at the latter’s chambers.

Speaking to the media near the memorial, he said that the constitutional rights guaranteed to people’s representatives in the Assembly had been “laid to rest under the autocratic rule” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had also nullified protocols to be followed to honour MLAs and MLCs.

He opined that the CM was overriding existing laws and creating his own which people would not accept anymore. “The people’s verdict in Huzurabad has placed the CM in a difficult situation. This is the reason he’s been holding two-hour-long press meets. If this is his condition after one byelection, he should be prepared for more when the entire State delivers its verdict in 2023 elections,” the Huzurabad MLA quipped. Former MP K Vishweshwar Reddy, who accompanied Rajender, said that leaders of the statehood movement irrespective of their political affiliation, were rejoicing at the latter’s victory.