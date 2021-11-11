STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Huzurabad win is just a teaser, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender tells TRS

Former MP K Vishweshwar Reddy, who accompanied Rajender, said that leaders of the statehood movement irrespective of their political affiliation, were rejoicing at the latter’s victory. 

Published: 11th November 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender being sworn in as an MLA in Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s chambers, in Hyderabad, on Wednesday

BJP leader Eatala Rajender being sworn in as an MLA in Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s chambers, in Hyderabad, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, on Wednesday, declared that his victory in the Huzurabad byelection was just the beginning and that the saffron flag would reign supreme in any election held in Telangana in the future.After paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at the memorial at Gun Park memorial on Wednesday, he was sworn in al MLA for the seventh time in the presence of Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at the latter’s chambers. 

Speaking to the media near the memorial, he said that the constitutional rights guaranteed to people’s representatives in the Assembly had been “laid to rest under the autocratic rule” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had also nullified protocols to be followed to honour MLAs and MLCs. 

He opined that the CM was overriding existing laws and creating his own which people would not accept anymore. “The people’s verdict in Huzurabad has placed the CM in a difficult situation. This is the reason he’s been holding two-hour-long press meets. If this is his condition after one byelection, he should be prepared for more when the entire State delivers its verdict in 2023 elections,” the Huzurabad MLA quipped. Former MP K Vishweshwar Reddy, who accompanied Rajender, said that leaders of the statehood movement irrespective of their political affiliation, were rejoicing at the latter’s victory. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Huzurabad BJP TRS
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp