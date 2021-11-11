STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scientists from L V Prasad Eye Institute listed among top 2% by Stanford University

They were also listed among the top 2 per cent of world scientists last year, in a similar study which was published by Stanford University.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a unique feat, six scientists from L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) have been listed by Stanford University among the top researchers under ‘Lifetime achievers in the world’ category. Those listed include Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Prof Dorairajan Balasubramanian, Dr Savitri Sharma, Prof Jill Keeffe, Dr Shivaji Sisinthy and Dr Prashant Garg. They were also listed among the top 2 per cent of world scientists last year, in a similar study which was published by Stanford University. “Research has been an integral part of LVPEI and it has over 3,600 publications to its credit,” said Dr Gullapalli N Rao. 

