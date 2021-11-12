STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple revamp gets town drainage infrastructure

The area also includes the temple and its precincts, which are being developed to promote tourism in the temple town.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta undergoing a drastic transformation by addition of towering gopurams and breathtaking mandapams, the State government now plans to lay a sewerage network, a storm water drainage (SWD) system and construct a sewage treatment plant at the Yadagirigutta municipality. 

During Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to the Yadadri temple last month, he announced the development of an integrated underground SWD system along with the construction of the treatment plant. 

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) was chosen by Rao for this project because of its prior experience in laying sewerage networks, and was asked to prepare a master plan for the project. The Chief Minister wanted the surroundings of the temple to be developed in a way that would signify devotion, peace and serenity, and provide amenities for devotees visiting the shrine.Previously, the shrine lacked any amenities to meet the ever-increasing influx of pilgrims visiting the abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s orders, the Water Board has initiated the works required for the project and invited consultants to aid the project. The Board’s officials told Express that a large number of devotees, pilgrims and VIPs, including the Prime Minister, President of India, Chief Ministers and Governors from different States, among others, are expected to visit the famous temple.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
