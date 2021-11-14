Elderly man suspected of witchcraft beaten to death in Nizamabad, six arrested

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Six persons were arrested for allegedly beating an elderly man to death after the latter was suspected of indulging in witchcraft, under Navipet police station limits. The incident came to light recently. The victim was identified as Degam Chinnagangaram of Degam Street in Bodhan town. The police have arrested six persons and sent them to judicial custody.

According to the police, on November 2, they recovered the body of an unidentified man in Fathenagar village. Their investigation led them to six natives of Kisannagar in Renjal mandal, who were questioned, and subsequently confessed to the crime.

“We noticed an elderly man moving about in the village. We questioned him about his movements and the peculiar dress he was wearing. As he didn’t give satisfactory answers, we suspected him of performing black magic, and beat him up, after which he collapsed on the ground,” one of the accused told the police. The accused then shifted his body to Fathenagar village limits, and fled from the village.

Meanwhile, Chinnagagram’s family members had lodged a missing complaint on November 8 in Bodhan police station. As part of their search, they also visited Navipet police station on November 11, where the son of the deceased claimed that the body was that of his father. He said his father tended to aimlessly move from one place to another.