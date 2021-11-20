Two-day renewable energy expo launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Informa Markets in India, a B2B exhibitions organiser, launched the 5th edition of RenewX, a two-day Renewable Energy trade expo, at the Hitex International Exhibition Centre on Friday.

RenewX focuses on bringing together leaders from the renewable energy industry and help set a growth agenda for the future. While RenewX is a platform for organisations to capitalise and enter into the south India renewable energy market, it also provides an opportunity to showcase and witness innovations from the world’s leading companies.

TSREDCO stood at the forefront to support RenewX as the nodal agency. This year, for the first time, the expo has witnessed the presence of the UK, joining as the ‘Partner Country’ and has set up an exclusive pavilion at RenewX. The expo has witnessed participation from manufacturers, EPC companies, supplier and distributors from different categories including PV modules and hybrid systems.