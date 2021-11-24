STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC issues notice to ex-Siddipet collector P Venkata Rami Reddy who threatened ryots

Former Siddipet District Collector P Venkata Rami Reddy had threatened dealers against selling their wares to paddy farmers.

Published: 24th November 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Siddipet collector P Venkata Rami Reddy

Former Siddipet collector P Venkata Rami Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to former Siddipet District Collector P Venkata Rami Reddy in a contempt of court case by directing him to respond to the notice within four weeks.

While hearing the plea, a division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy asked Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad as to whether the former IAS Officer had apologised.

The AG, replying to the Chief Justice, said, "The single judge was told that an unconditional apology would be placed before the judge, but the judge refused to accept such a contention." Prasad further informed the bench that an unconditional written apology would be placed before the court for making such demeaning remarks against the Supreme Court and the High Court. 

The bench was hearing a contempt case arising out of the writ petition filed by Bathula Narayana, an agriculturist from Siddipet, who was aggrieved by the action of the then Collector Venkata Rami Reddy. The latter, in a meeting with seed dealers and fertiliser shop owners, had threatened them to restrain from selling paddy seeds or fertilisers for paddy. 

The writ petition was heard by a single judge who directed the registry to place the plea before the Chief Justice's bench, and duly recommended initiation of contempt proceedings against Reddy. Reddy had openly said in a meeting that even if the seed dealers got an order from the High Court or the Supreme Court to reopen their shops, he would not adhere to such orders.

PIL against Chief Secretary withdrawn 

A PIL filed by J Shankar and another person challenging the action of the Telangana Chief Secretary in accepting the resignation of Venkata Rami Reddy from his post, and seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Legislative Council to reject Reddy's nomination for the post of MLC, was withdrawn, as it had become infructuous, since the process of elections has been completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Venkata Rami Reddy Telangana High Court Siddipet farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp