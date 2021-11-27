GE Appliances ties up with T-Works for Oxygen concentrators

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government-promoted hardware incubator T-Works, on Friday, signed a partnership with GE Appliances, a Haier company, to fabricate oxygen (O2) concentrators that will be donated to those in need. The devices were designed and developed by T-Works with support from a wide network of vendors and suppliers.

As part of this initiative, GE Appliances employees assembled five O2 concentrators with the training provided by T-Works. The O2 concentrators, which will be sponsored by GE Appliances, can consistently deliver over 90 per cent oxygen at a rate of five litres per minute.