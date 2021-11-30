STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court dismisses petitions against State's ban on various tobacco products

The State banning tobacco products in Telangana is in the larger interest of human life and are reasonable restrictions, the HC said.

Published: 30th November 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy on Tuesday dismissed the entire Batch of 161 Writ Petitions filed by various Traders dealing with Manufacture, Sale, Purchase and Storage of Pan Masala, Gutkha, Khaini, Zarda etc., in the Telangana State. 

While upholding the Notification dated 6-1-2021, the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice said,  "The entire Globe is suffering with Covid-19 pandemic and the deaths caused due to consumption of Tobacco products viz, Gutkha, Pan Masala, Zarda, Khaini etc., is more than the deaths which are taking place on account of pandemic. People are suffering with various diseases and the restrictions imposed by the State banning tobacco products in Telangana is in the larger interest of human life and are reasonable restrictions."

