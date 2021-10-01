Medieval inscription slab found in Telangana's Nalgonda district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An inscription on a stone slab dating back to 1158 CE has been discovered and reported by the villagers of Vavikollu in Gundlapally mandal of Nalgonda district. The inscription was installed by king Kanduri Udayanachoda, who was the subordinate of Kalyani Chalukya king Jagadekamalla II.

King Udayanachoda, who was ruling a vast kingdom comprising 1,100 villages from Panugal in the present Nalgonda district, had expanded his kingdom as far as the present Mahabubnagar district, holding the strategic Krishna River belt under his control.

The stone inscription on a single granite stone was found on the banks of Charagonda Vagu, a local stream in Vavikollu, which measured 7 feet in height and 1.5 feet in thickness, with 81 lines of orders passed and inscribed in the stone.

The orders were passed on a Sunday, which was Pournami (full moon night) of lunar eclipse on August 10, 1158, when the King had gifted his Raj Purohit Sarvadeva Somayajulu a village named ‘Bodavipparru.’

The inscriptions stated that the village was exempted from any form of taxation and that Somayajulu could enjoy the land as per his wishes.

According to S Haragopal, Convener, Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, the inscription is significant in academic circles, as earlier, it was believed that Jagadekamalla II had ruled only up to 1156 CE in the previously found inscriptions, but the present one confirms his rule up to 1158 CE. He said in the past, he had deciphered a stone inscription of King Udayanachoda dating back to 1157 at Vadaparthi village near Bhuvanagiri.