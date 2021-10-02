STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dr Garg is new executive chair of LV Prasad Eye Institute

Dr Garg is an internationally renowned professional in corneal infections, antimicrobial resistance and eye banking.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Students of LV Prasad Eye Institute interacting with their mentors during the course (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The new executive chair of LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) will be Dr Prashant Garg, announced the institute on Friday. He will be succeeding Dr Gullapalli N Rao, who has been with the institute since 1987.Over the past three decades under Dr Rao, LVPEI has treated over 3.21 crore people, the institute informed.

Dr Garg is an internationally renowned professional in corneal infections, antimicrobial resistance and eye banking. His association with LVPEI dates back to 1996 when he joined the institute as a Cornea Fellow. In the last 25 years, he has held several leadership positions in the organisation including Director, Kallam Anji Reddy campus; Director, Kode Venkatadri Chowdary campus in Vijayawada; Network Head of Eye Banking; and Head of Education. He also holds the Dr Paul Dubord Chair of Cornea.Dr Rao will continue to be with LVPEI as a mentor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LV Prasad Eye Institute Dr Garg
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp