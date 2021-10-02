Dr Garg is new executive chair of LV Prasad Eye Institute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The new executive chair of LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) will be Dr Prashant Garg, announced the institute on Friday. He will be succeeding Dr Gullapalli N Rao, who has been with the institute since 1987.Over the past three decades under Dr Rao, LVPEI has treated over 3.21 crore people, the institute informed.

Dr Garg is an internationally renowned professional in corneal infections, antimicrobial resistance and eye banking. His association with LVPEI dates back to 1996 when he joined the institute as a Cornea Fellow. In the last 25 years, he has held several leadership positions in the organisation including Director, Kallam Anji Reddy campus; Director, Kode Venkatadri Chowdary campus in Vijayawada; Network Head of Eye Banking; and Head of Education. He also holds the Dr Paul Dubord Chair of Cornea.Dr Rao will continue to be with LVPEI as a mentor.