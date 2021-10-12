STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana judge transferred to Tripura HC

Justice T Amarnath Goud served the AP High Court Advocates Bar Association, Hyderabad as vice president, joint secretary, treasurer and the executive committee member. 

Published: 12th October 2021 09:40 AM

Justice, court, judge

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The President of India on Monday, October 11, 2021, issued transfer warrants to Justice T Amarnath Goud, judge of the Telangana High Court, to be transferred to the Tripura High Court. Justice Goud was born and raised in Secunderabad. He actively practised civil, criminal, constitutional and other branches of law and was also the standing counsel for Nalgonda District Cooperative Central Bank Limited. 

Justice Goud served the AP High Court Advocates Bar Association, Hyderabad as vice president, joint secretary, treasurer and the executive committee member. He was elevated as a judge of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on 21 September, 2017.

