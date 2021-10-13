STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KRMB identifies 30 Srisailam outlets, Nagarjuna Sagar Projects to be handed over by AP, TS  

The AP Irrigation Secretary recalled that the notification was issued after AP complained about wastage of Krishna waters by TS.

With huge inflows into the Srisailam reservoir, officials had to lift ten crest gates and released water to the Nagarjuna Sagar

Representational image. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has identified 30 direct outlets of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Projects to be handed over by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to the board by October 14. After a special meeting of the KRMB, Telangana Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar said: “The KRMB proposed to hand over 18 outlets of Nagarjuna Sagar and 12 outlets of Srisailam, a total 30 outlets in both States.”

He also pointed out that the Centre was committed to refer the Krishna water disputes between AP and TS to a tribunal and the matter was sub judice now. “The gazette notification should not be implemented till the final allocation of waters is completed between AP and TS by the tribunal,” he said.  

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Secretary J Syamala Rao said that they were ready to hand over the outlets to the board after consulting the government. He said that the board should also take over the power plants of TS, otherwise, the AP will not be prepared to hand over other components. 

The AP Irrigation Secretary recalled that the notification was issued after AP complained about wastage of Krishna waters by TS. “The basis of the notification is all about hydel power generation. We will hand over the projects only if the board takes control over hydel power stations of TS,” he said. 

The board chairman told the officials of both states that even after they hand over the outlets there may be a transitional period of three months.  Till the CISF forces were allocated, the State police would guard the projects. 

Outlets identified for takeover

Srisailam: Two powerhouses, Pothireddypadu, Handri Niva Sujala Sravanthi, Muchhumarii, Kalwakurthy and Srisailam spillway 

Nagarjuna Sagar Project: Three powerhouses, spillway, right canal, left canal, flood flow canal, AMRP and HWSS&SB

